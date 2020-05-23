WORLD

Donald Trump to Attend Florida Launch of SpaceX flight, Says White House

File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)

US astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are scheduled to blast off from Kennedy's historic Launch Pad 39A at 4:33 pm local time on Wednesday for the International Space Station, arriving the next day.

  • AFP Washington
  • Last Updated: May 23, 2020, 9:14 PM IST
US President Donald Trump will attend the May 27 launch of two astronauts aboard a SpaceX mission -- the first crewed space flight from US soil in nine years, the White House said Saturday.

"Our destiny, beyond the Earth, is not only a matter of national identity, but a matter of national security," Trump said in a statement ahead of the visit, which will underline his push for a return to work in the US amid the coronavirus pandemic.

US astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are scheduled to blast off from Kennedy's historic Launch Pad 39A at 4:33 pm (2033 GMT) on Wednesday for the International Space Station, arriving the next day.

The mission is seen as a crucial step towards ending American dependence on Russian rockets.

Asked about going ahead with the mission in the midst of the pandemic, Behnken told reporters: "Where there's a will, there's a way."

Behnken and Hurley have been in strict quarantine since May 13, but they said their actual isolation began as far back as mid-March.

However, the launch plan could be hit by bad weather, with a 60 percent of a postponement according to official forecasts.


