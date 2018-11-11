English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Donald Trump to Award Presidential Medal of Freedom to Elvis Presley, Babe Ruth
Three of this year's recipients will receive the award posthumously — Elvis Presley, Babe Ruth and Antonin Scalia.
Elvis Presley passed away in 1977.
Washington: Music legend Elvis Presley, baseball great Babe Ruth and late Supreme Court justice Antonin Scalia are among seven people who will be honoured with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the White House said Saturday.
The award is the country's highest civilian honor, and recognizes "meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors," the White House said in a statement.
Three of this year's recipients will receive the award posthumously — Presley, Ruth and Scalia.
The other honorees are; longtime Republican Senator Orrin Hatch; philanthropist and heavyweight political donor Miriam Adelson, the wife of billionaire casino mogul Sheldon Adelson; and two NFL Hall of Famers: quarterback Roger Staubach and defensive tackle Alan Page, who went on to serve as a state supreme court justice in Minnesota.
The medals will be handed out in a ceremony at the White House on November 16.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
