English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Donald Trump to Chair UN Security Council Meeting on Iran Next Week
Earlier this year, the Trump administration had withdrawn from the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal and reimposed a series of tough sanctions on Iran.
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)
Loading...
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday said he would chair a UN Security Council meeting on Iran next week, nearly a month ahead of the November 4 deadline of the full US sanctions against Tehran coming into force.
Earlier this year, the Trump administration had withdrawn from the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal and reimposed a series of tough sanctions on Iran.
While the first phase of sanctions is already in place, the sanctions would come into full force on November 4 and the US expects all countries, including India, to bring down their import of Iranian oil to zero by then.
The US government has made it clear that any country that continues to do business with Iran will be blocked from accessing the American banking and financial system.
"I will Chair the United Nations Security Council meeting on Iran next week!" Trump tweeted. Trump is expected to see international support on his Iranian policy in the meeting.
Trump's envoy to the UN on Thursday said that it would be the most watched meeting of the 15-member body.
"It will be the most watched Security Council meeting ever...But he (Trump) will be with all of these heads of countries and he is not going to just talk about Iran. He is going to talk about the chemical weapons issue that we had to work on this month alone to keep from happening in Lebanon and Syria," Nikki Haley told Fox News.
The US sanctions on Iran are not endorsed by the UN and India, one of the biggest importers of Iranian oil, is likely to resist the American pressure as it has been a traditional policy of New Delhi to enforce only UNSC-authorised sanctions.
The Trump administration is currently in talks with India on issues related to Iranian sanctions.
Earlier this year, the Trump administration had withdrawn from the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal and reimposed a series of tough sanctions on Iran.
While the first phase of sanctions is already in place, the sanctions would come into full force on November 4 and the US expects all countries, including India, to bring down their import of Iranian oil to zero by then.
The US government has made it clear that any country that continues to do business with Iran will be blocked from accessing the American banking and financial system.
"I will Chair the United Nations Security Council meeting on Iran next week!" Trump tweeted. Trump is expected to see international support on his Iranian policy in the meeting.
Trump's envoy to the UN on Thursday said that it would be the most watched meeting of the 15-member body.
"It will be the most watched Security Council meeting ever...But he (Trump) will be with all of these heads of countries and he is not going to just talk about Iran. He is going to talk about the chemical weapons issue that we had to work on this month alone to keep from happening in Lebanon and Syria," Nikki Haley told Fox News.
The US sanctions on Iran are not endorsed by the UN and India, one of the biggest importers of Iranian oil, is likely to resist the American pressure as it has been a traditional policy of New Delhi to enforce only UNSC-authorised sanctions.
The Trump administration is currently in talks with India on issues related to Iranian sanctions.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 21 September , 2018 3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Friday 21 September , 2018 SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Android 9 Pie is Now Available For Your OnePlus 6; Other Phonemakers Could do Well to Learn
- iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Now Available on Jio Network
- Legend Michael Phelps Slams WADA for Lifting Russia Doping Ban
- #90sMoviesIn2018: 1997 Mega-Hit 'Ishq' is Nothing But a Classist Cringe-Fest
- Manto Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui will Haunt You With His Career-Best Performance
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...