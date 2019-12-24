Take the pledge to vote

World
1-min read

Donald Trump to Hold First 2020 Rally in Ohio, May Coincide with Senate Impeachment Trial

The Trump campaign announced on Monday that he will speak at the Keep America Great rally in Toledo on January 9. The Senate impeachment trial is expected to start that week.

Associated Press

Updated:December 24, 2019, 12:00 AM IST
Donald Trump to Hold First 2020 Rally in Ohio, May Coincide with Senate Impeachment Trial
File photo of US President Donald Trump.

West Palm Beach: President Donald Trump will hold his first rally of 2020 in Ohio next month, potentially coinciding with the beginnings of the Senate impeachment trial.

The Trump campaign announced on Monday that he will speak at the Keep America Great rally in Toledo on January 9. The Senate impeachment trial is expected to start that week, though it may be delayed as lawmakers argue over whether to call new witnesses.

Ohio, once an extremely competitive swing state, has trended more Republican in recent years, with Trump winning the state by an 8 percentage point margin in 2016. A repeat victory in the state is vital to the president's hopes for reelection in November.

