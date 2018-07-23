English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Donald Trump to Iran: 'Never, Ever Threaten' US Again
The high-stakes verbal sparring is reminiscent of the exchanges Trump had last year with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, before tensions eased and the two leaders met this year in an historic summit.
File image of Donald Trump. (File photo: Reuters)
Washington: President Donald Trump on Sunday warned Iran of consequences "the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered," if it threatens the United States.
"NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE," he said on Twitter in a direct message to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
"WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!" Trump said, writing the entire message in capital letters.
The response came after Rouhani earlier Sunday issued his own warning to the US leader not to "play with the lion's tail," saying that conflict with Iran would be the "mother of all wars".
Trump has made Iran a favorite target since his unexpected rapprochement with nuclear-armed North Korea.
To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018
The response came after Rouhani earlier Sunday issued his own warning to the US leader not to "play with the lion's tail," saying that conflict with Iran would be the "mother of all wars".
Trump has made Iran a favorite target since his unexpected rapprochement with nuclear-armed North Korea.
