Donald Trump to Make Important Announcement on Nov 15 after Teasing 2024 Presidential Bid in Ohio

Former US president Donald Trump on Tuesday while addressing a rally in Vandalia, Ohio said he will take the White House back in 2024 but did not directly announce a presidential bid as was expected by many in the US.

“We will make a major announcement on Tuesday Nov 15 at Mar-a-Lago. We want nothing to detract from tomorrow’s elections, JD,” Trump said, referring to Ohio senate Republican contender JD Vance.

Earlier he said: “We’ll take back the White House in 2024.”

He said no Democrat can challenge MAGA. “They cannot challenge the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement. This is the largest political movement in the history,” Trump said.

“We are a nation in decline, we are a failing nation. We are the nation with the highest energy costs, we were energy two short years ago, we are begging Saudi and Venezuela for oil,” Trump said.

“It didn’t happen with me as your commander-in-chief,” Trump said.

He said if Republicans return to power they will increase the number of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and US Customs and Border Protection officials instead of Internal Revenue Service (IRS) officials.

Speaking of illegal immigration, Trump said: “I called them animals and Nancy Pelosi said ‘don’t call them animals’… We are sending violent criminals, MS-13 gang members back to where they belong.”

“The radical left are uniting us, they think they are dividing us, but they are uniting us,” Trump said.

Trump also called Nancy Pelosi an ‘animal’ and then said he will face criticism for his comments. “She impeached me twice for nothing,” he said.

He also said that he is facing the biggest witch hunt in history while speaking about the ongoing trial. “I have gone through the largest witch hunt in the history of our country. They’re coming after me because I’m fighting for you,” the former president said.

Trump also said if voted to power Republicans will introduce laws which will put violent criminals behind bars and introduce death penalty for drug dealers.

Trump was addressing a rally in Vandalia, Ohio to boost the campaign of JD Vance, a bestselling author who is fighting on a Republican ticket against US House of Representatives member Tim Ryan.

He raised doubts about the elections and said the radical left may ‘rig’ the midterm elections results.

During his speech, Trump said the Democrats and their radical left agenda has allowed the free flow of drugs in the country.

He also referred to allegations against Hunter Biden and the videos of his alleged drug use in the videos found on his laptop.

He said that because of the Biden administration more ‘illegal aliens’ have entered the nation, since they did not finish ‘building the wall.’

He also said he will also end the visa lottery.

Trump also claimed he spoke to the Taliban leadership, forcing them to not kill US Army soldiers stationed in Afghanistan and got along well with Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I asked Xi Jinping if China faced a drug problem. He said ‘No way’. You know there are fast trials in China. They have quick trials for drug peddlers… The trial does not take 12 years, it takes 2 hours, and they sent the bullet home,” Trump said to a group of cheering supporters.

Trump said the Democrats and their ‘radical left’ leaders are planning to lock up rivals and dissidents like they do in communist countries. “This is the beginning of communism,” Trump said.

He said he would oppose Critical Race Theory in school curriculum and said teaching about trans issues in schools will not be allowed without parental consent. He asked people to sign up for Truth Social and said it is better than Twitter.

