Donald Trump to Make State Visit to UK in June on Queen Elizabeth's Invitation
Donald Trump's previous trip to the UK in July 2018 was billed as a working visit.
DATE IMPORTED:13 July, 2018 U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth inspect the Coldstream Guards during a visit to Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, July 13, 2018. (REUTERS)
London: US President Donald Trump has accepted Queen Elizabeth's invitation to make a state visit to Britain in June, Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday.
Trump and his wife Melania will make the trip from June 3-5, the palace said, adding that further details would be announced in due course.
Trump will hold a meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May in Downing Street and the trip also coincides with events to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings during World War Two.
Trump's previous trip to the UK in July 2018 was billed as a working visit, rather than a state occasion, which is a formal visit by a head of state at the invitation of the Queen, who acts on advice from the government.
"The UK and United States have a deep and enduring partnership that is rooted in our common history and shared interests," May said in a statement.
"The State Visit is an opportunity to strengthen our already close relationship in areas such as trade, investment, security and defence, and to discuss how we can build on these ties in the years ahead."
