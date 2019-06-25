Trump to Meet Xi Jinping at G20 Summit Amid Soaring Trade War with China
Trump will also sit down with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman for talks that are especially timely given the soaring tensions between the United States and Iran.
File photo of US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping. (Reuters)
Washington: President Donald Trump will meet an array of world leaders on the sidelines of this week's G20 summit in Japan, including China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin, a US official said on Monday.
Also on the list are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
Trump will also sit down with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman for talks that are especially timely given the soaring tensions between the United States and Iran.
The meeting with the Chinese president — which is highly anticipated as the two sides try to reach a deal on trade — is expected to take place on Saturday, the second day of the summit, in Osaka.
After the Group of 20 summit, the Republican president will head to Seoul.
When asked if Trump was planning a visit to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on the border of North and South Korea, the official neither confirmed nor denied.
The official did however say there were "no plans" for Trump to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his trip to Asia.
Trump and Kim have so far met twice — in Singapore in June 2018, and in Hanoi in February 2019.
Also Watch
-
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IAF Mirage-2000: India's Preferred Fighter Jet 20 Years Ago at Kargil, Now at Balakot - Here's Why
- Kabir Singh Inches Towards Rs 100 Crore Mark And Shahid Kapoor Has the Most Epic Reaction
- AIFF Responds After I-League Clubs Threaten to Move Court if ISL Gets Top Division Status
- Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal to Tie the Knot in December, Actor Postpones Street Dancer 3D Release: Report
- Audio Technica M50xBT Review: If You Are Serious About Music, These Headphones Cannot be Missed
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s