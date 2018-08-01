English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Trump to Propose 25-percent Tariff on $200 Billion of Chinese Imports
While the tariffs would not be imposed until after a period of public comment, raising the proposed level to 25 percent could escalate the trade dispute between the world's two biggest economies.
Representative image.
Loading...
Washington: The Trump administration plans to propose slapping a 25-percent tariff on $200 billion of imported Chinese goods after initially setting them at 10 percent, a source familiar with the plan said on Tuesday.
President Donald Trump's administration said on July 10 it would seek to impose the 10-percent tariffs on thousands of Chinese imports, ranging from food products and furniture to chemicals, steel and aluminium.
While the tariffs would not be imposed until after a period of public comment, raising the proposed level to 25 percent could escalate the trade dispute between the world's two biggest economies.
The source said the administration could announce the tougher proposal as early as Wednesday.
In early July, the U.S. government imposed 25-percent tariffs on an initial $34 billion of Chinese imports. Beijing retaliated with matching tariffs on the same amount of U.S. exports to China.
Also Watch
President Donald Trump's administration said on July 10 it would seek to impose the 10-percent tariffs on thousands of Chinese imports, ranging from food products and furniture to chemicals, steel and aluminium.
While the tariffs would not be imposed until after a period of public comment, raising the proposed level to 25 percent could escalate the trade dispute between the world's two biggest economies.
The source said the administration could announce the tougher proposal as early as Wednesday.
In early July, the U.S. government imposed 25-percent tariffs on an initial $34 billion of Chinese imports. Beijing retaliated with matching tariffs on the same amount of U.S. exports to China.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Monday 30 July , 2018 Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Apple Races Towards Trillion-Dollar Valuation Mark as iPhone And Services Provide Fuel in Q3 2018
- Mulk: Rishi Kapoor-Starrer to Release As Per Schedule on August 3, Rules Mumbai Court
- Top 5 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Alternates Under Rs 2 Lakh: Bajaj Dominar, Yamaha FZ25 and More
- Why the Environment Ministry Should Be Expecting Pieces of Tarred Lungs In their Mail
- MS Dhoni Goes Retro with Latest Hairstyle
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...