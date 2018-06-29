English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Donald Trump Told Macron That France Should Quit EU: Report
The US president has repeatedly attacked the EU, sharply denouncing what he considers its unfair trade practices.
File photo of US President Donald Trump with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.
Washington: When they met in April at the White House, President Donald Trump suggested to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macon that France should quit the European Union and sign a bilateral trade deal with the US, The Washington Post reported on Friday.
"Why don't you leave the EU?" he reportedly asked visiting President Macron, who was elected last year on a resolutely pro-European platform, the Post said, citing two European officials.
The tenor of the conversation was confirmed to AFP by a diplomatic source. The US president has repeatedly attacked the EU, sharply denouncing what he considers its unfair trade practices, particularly regarding the auto industry, and the European grouping has become a favored target of his, in private and in public.
"The European Union, of course, was set up to take advantage of the United States," Trump said Wednesday during a campaign-style rally in the state of North Dakota.
Trump, who campaigned under the slogan "America First," has regularly assailed some of the world's major multilateral organizations, including NATO, that have been pillars of the trans-Atlantic relationship.
During the recent G7 summit in Canada, he reportedly told fellow leaders that the Atlantic alliance was "as bad as NAFTA," the North American Free Trade Agreement which he has threatened to abandon unless fellow members Canada and Mexico accept more favorable terms.
Against this background of extraordinarily strained relations, Trump is scheduled to take part July 11 and 12 in a NATO summit meeting in Brussels, before going on a few days later to meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Helsinki. (
Also Watch
"Why don't you leave the EU?" he reportedly asked visiting President Macron, who was elected last year on a resolutely pro-European platform, the Post said, citing two European officials.
The tenor of the conversation was confirmed to AFP by a diplomatic source. The US president has repeatedly attacked the EU, sharply denouncing what he considers its unfair trade practices, particularly regarding the auto industry, and the European grouping has become a favored target of his, in private and in public.
"The European Union, of course, was set up to take advantage of the United States," Trump said Wednesday during a campaign-style rally in the state of North Dakota.
Trump, who campaigned under the slogan "America First," has regularly assailed some of the world's major multilateral organizations, including NATO, that have been pillars of the trans-Atlantic relationship.
During the recent G7 summit in Canada, he reportedly told fellow leaders that the Atlantic alliance was "as bad as NAFTA," the North American Free Trade Agreement which he has threatened to abandon unless fellow members Canada and Mexico accept more favorable terms.
Against this background of extraordinarily strained relations, Trump is scheduled to take part July 11 and 12 in a NATO summit meeting in Brussels, before going on a few days later to meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Helsinki. (
Also Watch
-
Reuters India Report: Male Journalists Discuss Discrimination And Crimes Against Women
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Watch: Nikki Haley Makes Langar and Visits Touristy Places in Delhi
Reuters India Report: Male Journalists Discuss Discrimination And Crimes Against Women
Friday 29 June , 2018 Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Thursday 28 June , 2018 One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Watch: Nikki Haley Makes Langar and Visits Touristy Places in Delhi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Rock Has Launched New 'UA Project Rock' Wireless Sweat-proof Headphones
- Gagan Narang, Jitu Rai, Mehuli Ghosh Fail to Make Asian Games Shooting Squad
- When Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar Promoted Sanju in 1993
- Priyanka and Nick Jonas Leave India Hand in Hand; Watch Video
- Our Favourite Pakistani TV Reporter Chand Nawab is Back...And He Still Can't Finish His Damn Line