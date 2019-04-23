Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Donald Trump Tweets Accusing Twitter of Discrimination, Calls For 'Fairer' Social Media

The US President in a Twitter post accused Twitter and other tech companies of restricting the visibility of prominent US Republicans.

Reuters

Updated:April 23, 2019, 10:43 PM IST
Donald Trump Tweets Accusing Twitter of Discrimination, Calls For 'Fairer' Social Media
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Reuters Image)
Loading...
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called for the creation of "more, and fairer" social media companies in response to discrimination he said he has faced as a Republican from Twitter Inc.

He also cheered the involvement of US lawmakers, who have called on executives from several technology companies to testify in connection to various scandals.

"No wonder Congress wants to get involved - and they should," he wrote on Twitter.

Trump has one of the most-followed accounts on Twitter, with nearly 60 million followers, but he has repeatedly criticized the company and its social media competitors for what he has called bias against conservatives.

He has accused Twitter and other tech companies of restricting the visibility of prominent US Republicans, though he has not provided evidence to back up the claim.

"We enforce the Twitter Rules dispassionately and equally for all users, regardless of their background or political affiliation. We are constantly working to improve our systems and will continue to be transparent in our efforts," a Twitter representative said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump's comments came the same day Twitter reported its first-quarter results.

Twitter's quarterly revenue topped analyst expectations. It also reported a surprise rise in monthly active users, suggesting that its efforts to delete spam accounts and to police posts better were working to help attract more users and ad dollars.
