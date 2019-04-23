English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Donald Trump Tweets Accusing Twitter of Discrimination, Calls For 'Fairer' Social Media
The US President in a Twitter post accused Twitter and other tech companies of restricting the visibility of prominent US Republicans.
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Reuters Image)
Loading...
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called for the creation of "more, and fairer" social media companies in response to discrimination he said he has faced as a Republican from Twitter Inc.
He also cheered the involvement of US lawmakers, who have called on executives from several technology companies to testify in connection to various scandals.
"No wonder Congress wants to get involved - and they should," he wrote on Twitter.
Trump has one of the most-followed accounts on Twitter, with nearly 60 million followers, but he has repeatedly criticized the company and its social media competitors for what he has called bias against conservatives.
He has accused Twitter and other tech companies of restricting the visibility of prominent US Republicans, though he has not provided evidence to back up the claim.
"We enforce the Twitter Rules dispassionately and equally for all users, regardless of their background or political affiliation. We are constantly working to improve our systems and will continue to be transparent in our efforts," a Twitter representative said.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Trump's comments came the same day Twitter reported its first-quarter results.
Twitter's quarterly revenue topped analyst expectations. It also reported a surprise rise in monthly active users, suggesting that its efforts to delete spam accounts and to police posts better were working to help attract more users and ad dollars.
He also cheered the involvement of US lawmakers, who have called on executives from several technology companies to testify in connection to various scandals.
"No wonder Congress wants to get involved - and they should," he wrote on Twitter.
Trump has one of the most-followed accounts on Twitter, with nearly 60 million followers, but he has repeatedly criticized the company and its social media competitors for what he has called bias against conservatives.
He has accused Twitter and other tech companies of restricting the visibility of prominent US Republicans, though he has not provided evidence to back up the claim.
"We enforce the Twitter Rules dispassionately and equally for all users, regardless of their background or political affiliation. We are constantly working to improve our systems and will continue to be transparent in our efforts," a Twitter representative said.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Trump's comments came the same day Twitter reported its first-quarter results.
Twitter's quarterly revenue topped analyst expectations. It also reported a surprise rise in monthly active users, suggesting that its efforts to delete spam accounts and to police posts better were working to help attract more users and ad dollars.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambhir
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : Will Perform Duties Well in South Delhi, Says Boxer Vijender Singh
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Election 2019 Phase 3 : Voter Stabbed to Death, 7 Injured as TMC, Congress Workers Clash in Bengal
Election 2019 Phase 3 : "Wondering If BJP Wants To Give Me Walkover," Says Atishi On Opponent Gambhir
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3 : BJP Will Win Over 300 Lok Sabha Seats, Says Prakash Javadekar
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambhir
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : Will Perform Duties Well in South Delhi, Says Boxer Vijender Singh
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Election 2019 Phase 3 : Voter Stabbed to Death, 7 Injured as TMC, Congress Workers Clash in Bengal
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IIT-Bombay Draws Criticism for Calling People Who Vote for BJP 'Stupid' on Twitter
- After Smartphones, Smart Home Gadgets And Connected Cars Are The Next Frontiers for E-SIMs
- Aamir Khan Surprises Co-passengers by Flying Economy Class, Watch Video
- Bharat Actress Disha Patani Ups Hotness Quotient with Her New Selfie, See Here
- OPPO A5s Budget Smartphone Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results