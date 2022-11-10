Stunning Draw, Big Losses & New Rivals: Why US Midterm Results are Personal Setback for Trump

The US Congress remained a tight contest between the Republicans and the Democrats as the results were not clear even on Thursday.

The Republicans, which had anticipated a red sweep in the midterm, were narrowly leading against the Democrats in the House and the Senate. President Joe Biden said Democrats had a strong midterm election after the Democrats gave a surprising result.

However, one clear loser who has emerged from the polling is Donald J Trump. At an election night gathering, Trump spoke far less than he might have expected to and restricted his description of the results to one word- “interesting”.

Trump sought to use the midterms as an opportunity to prove his enduring political influence after losing the White House in 2020. He endorsed more than 330 candidates in races up and down the ballot, often elevating inexperienced and deeply flawed candidates.

Instead, Tuesday night’s disappointing results for the Republicans are raising new questions about Trump’s appeal and the future of a party that has fully embraced him, seemingly at its peril, while at the same time giving new momentum to his most potent potential rival.

The poor results for the Republicans have led to some allies calling on Trump to delay his planned announcement regarding his Presidential bid next week.

Big Losses

Trump lost some of the night’s biggest prizes, particularly in Pennsylvania, where Dr. Mehmet Oz, who only narrowly won his Senate primary with Trump’s backing, lost to Democrat John Fetterman.

Trump-backed candidates also lost governors’ races in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Maryland, and a Senate race in New Hampshire, though Trump seemed to celebrate the latter, bashing Republican Dan Bolduc for trying to moderate his stances by backing off his embrace of Trump’s election lies.

Democrat Josh Shapiro won the Governor’s race against Republican Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania. In Michigan, Trump’s pick for Governor, Tudor Dixon lost against Democrat Gretchen Whitmer.

Republicans’ biggest victory of the night came in Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis cruised to reelection, cementing his status as a rising national Republican star as he eyes his own potential 2024 run.

In Georgia, Trump’s candidate Herschel Walker, the former football player, was trailing Democrat Raphael Warnock in a tight Senate race that appeared set to go into a runoff election.

Rivals Emerge

Trump’s setbacks are giving new hope to the long list of potential rivals who have been quietly waiting in the wings and now face the decision of whether to run, too.

That includes Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has barely hidden his intent to run for president in 2024, resoundingly won re-election, cementing the rising Republican star’s position as a formidable Trump opponent.

“DeFUTURE,” The New York Post declared. In addition to his wide margin of victory, DeSantis carried Democratic stronghold Miami-Dade, and did so without Trump’s endorsement. (Though Trump did tell reporters he’d voted for the governor days after insulting him as “Ron DeSanctimonious.”)

“DeSantis comes out of the election with lot of momentum,” said GOP strategist Alex Conant. “Trump has been weak for a long time but it wasn’t clear who the alternative was. … For the first time, Trump really has a formidable rival within the party.”

Stunning Draw

While the Democrats fought Republicans to a stunning midterm draw, the GOP was left grumbling about “candidate quality.” Several candidates refused to concede in races that polls called for their opponents.

For the Republicans, Donald Trump and his conspiracy-laden politics were exposed anew as a problem, one that this time likely blocked his party from achieving much bigger gains in a nationwide election. Instead of celebrating a red tsunami on Wednesday, Republicans faced a new round of infighting over Trump’s role in the GOP and the red wave that wasn’t.

Trump’s biggest challenge is that with every loss, his opposition grows stronger.

