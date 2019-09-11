Donald Trump Welcomes China Easing Export Tariffs as 'Big Move'

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday welcomed China's decision to exempt some US exports from tariff increases.

"It was a big move," Trump told reporters of the decision. Top US and Chinese negotiators are due to resume talks in Washington next month after a summer of sharp deteriorations in US-China trade ties.

Beijing spared some US products from tariffs in a move seen as an olive branch ahead of the talks, but high-profile goods like soybeans and pork continue to face higher duties.

