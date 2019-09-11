Take the pledge to vote

Donald Trump Welcomes China Easing Export Tariffs as 'Big Move'

Beijing spared some US products from tariffs in a move seen as an olive branch ahead of the talks between Top US and Chinese negotiators.

September 11, 2019
Donald Trump Welcomes China Easing Export Tariffs as 'Big Move'
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media about Hurricane Dorian as he returns from Camp David to the White House in Washington on September 1, 2019. (REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday welcomed China's decision to exempt some US exports from tariff increases.

"It was a big move," Trump told reporters of the decision. Top US and Chinese negotiators are due to resume talks in Washington next month after a summer of sharp deteriorations in US-China trade ties.

Beijing spared some US products from tariffs in a move seen as an olive branch ahead of the talks, but high-profile goods like soybeans and pork continue to face higher duties.

