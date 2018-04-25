GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Donald Trump Wipes Dandruff Off Emmanuel Macron's Suit Collar

Trump made the surprise gesture as Macron, the first foreign leader to be honored with a state visit in Washington since Trump took office 15 months ago, stood at his side for a photo opportunity in the White House's Oval Office.

AFP

Updated:April 25, 2018, 8:40 AM IST
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump gestures toward him during their meeting in the Oval Office following the official arrival ceremony for Macron at the White House in Washington. (REUTERS)
Washington: President Donald Trump on Tuesday made a show of flicking dandruff from the suit collar of visiting French President Emmanuel Macron, saying it was a sign of the two leaders' "very special relationship."

"We have a very special relationship, in fact, I'll get that little piece of dandruff off... We have to make him perfect, he is perfect," Trump said to a laughing Macron.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
