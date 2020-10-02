Donald Trump's Campaign Events Postponed or Made Virtual after Covid Diagnosis

US President Donald Trump's campaign events ahead of the November election will be held virtually or postponed after he tested positive for Covid-19, his campaign manager said Friday.

"All previously announced campaign events involving the president's participation are in the process of being moved to virtual events or are being temporarily postponed," campaign manager Bill Stepien said.

Events involving First Lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive for coronavirus, have also been postponed, Stepien said in a statement.

"All other campaign events will be considered on a case-by-case basis and we will make any relevant announcements in the days ahead," he said.

Vice President Mike Pence, who tested negative for Covid-19, would remain on the campaign trail, Stepien added.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump's positive test came hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks had came down with the virus after traveling with the president several times this week.

The diagnosis is a major blow for the president who has been trying to convince the American public that the worst of the pandemic is behind them, even as cases continue to rise with less than four months before Election Day. It stands as the most serious known public health scare encountered by any sitting American president in recent history.