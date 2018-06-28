English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Donald Trump's Joke on Cristiano Ronaldo Falls Flat
What started off as a casual conversation on Wednesday about the World Cup between Trump and Rebelo de Sousa, who is on an official visit in Washington, revealed the stark contrast between their political cultures.
File photo of Portugese football star Christiano Ronaldo. (Image: FIFA)
Washington: US President Donald Trump cracked a joke about Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo running for president against incumbent Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, who responded by saying that Portugal "is nothing like the US".
What started off as a casual conversation on Wednesday about the World Cup between Trump and Rebelo de Sousa, who is on an official visit in Washington, revealed the stark contrast between their political cultures, Efe news reported.
In his first bilateral meeting with Trump, Rebelo de Sousa bantered that when Trump would talk World Cup in his upcoming summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he should not forget to mention that "Portugal is still there and hopes to win..."
"Don't forget that Portugal has the best player in the world who is called Cristiano Ronaldo," Rebelo de Sousa told Trump in the White House.
Trump recognised that Portugal indeed was "doing very well" and asked his counterpart "how good a player" Ronaldo was.
When Rebelo de Sousa said Ronaldo was "the best player in the world", Trump asked "so will Cristiano ever run for President against you?"
As his Portuguese counterpart pondered on a response, Trump assured him that "Cristiano wouldn't win, you know he won't".
At this Rebelo de Sousa turned and said "President, you know — you know something — I must tell you, Portugal is not like the US. It's a little different."
Also Watch
What started off as a casual conversation on Wednesday about the World Cup between Trump and Rebelo de Sousa, who is on an official visit in Washington, revealed the stark contrast between their political cultures, Efe news reported.
In his first bilateral meeting with Trump, Rebelo de Sousa bantered that when Trump would talk World Cup in his upcoming summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he should not forget to mention that "Portugal is still there and hopes to win..."
"Don't forget that Portugal has the best player in the world who is called Cristiano Ronaldo," Rebelo de Sousa told Trump in the White House.
Trump recognised that Portugal indeed was "doing very well" and asked his counterpart "how good a player" Ronaldo was.
When Rebelo de Sousa said Ronaldo was "the best player in the world", Trump asked "so will Cristiano ever run for President against you?"
As his Portuguese counterpart pondered on a response, Trump assured him that "Cristiano wouldn't win, you know he won't".
At this Rebelo de Sousa turned and said "President, you know — you know something — I must tell you, Portugal is not like the US. It's a little different."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Centre To Replace UGC With Higher Education Commission Allowing More Autonomy For Institutes
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Much Awaited Amarnath Yatra Begins Today From Jammu
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
How Family Pressures Drove a Same-sex couple in Gujarat to Commit Suicide
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Centre To Replace UGC With Higher Education Commission Allowing More Autonomy For Institutes
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 Much Awaited Amarnath Yatra Begins Today From Jammu
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
Monday 25 June , 2018 How Family Pressures Drove a Same-sex couple in Gujarat to Commit Suicide
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sharma and Yadav Steal Show as India Beat Ireland by 76 Runs in First T20I
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Thiago, Paulinho Steer Brazil Into World Cup's Last 16
- Cigar-shaped Interstellar Visitor 'Oumuamua Classified as Comet
- Priyanka Chopra Just Confirmed Her Relationship With Nick Jonas in This Instagram Post
- How Rudrani Chettri Beat the Odds to Open India's First Transgender Modelling Agency