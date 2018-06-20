English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Donald Trump's Latest Swipe at Canada? Smuggling American Shoes
Donald Trump has angered Canada with his protectionist rhetoric, and has threatened to scrap the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in favour of a new bilateral trade deal.
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (AP)
Washington: After citing national security reasons for slapping tariffs on Canadian metals, Donald Trump escalated his attacks on America's northern neighbour Tuesday, claiming its citizens were smuggling shoes across the border.
Trump has angered Canada with his protectionist rhetoric and has threatened to scrap the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in favour of a new bilateral trade deal.
"The tariffs are so massive. The tariffs to get common items back into Canada are so high that they have to smuggle them in," he said in a speech Monday.
"They buy shoes, then they wear them. They scuff them up, they make them... look old," Trump continued.
"Canada is not going to take advantage of the United States any longer."
Canadians returning to their country from abroad receive certain duty exemptions if they have been away for more than 24 hours.
As part of NAFTA renegotiations, Washington wants Ottawa to expand these waivers to encourage Canadians to spend more in the US.
Such a measure would negatively impact Canadian vendors.
Nearly 4.9 million Canadians travelled temporarily to the United States between January and March 2018, according to Canadian figures.
