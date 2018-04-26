English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Donald Trump’s Lawyer to Invoke 5th Amendment in Stormy Daniels Case
US President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen is asking to delay proceedings in Los Angeles for 90 days, arguing that any statement could affect a criminal investigation into his business dealings in New York.
US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen leaves federal court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York on April 16, 2018. (REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)
Washington: US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, said Wednesday he would assert his constitutional right against self-incrimination in a civil case brought by porn actress Stormy Daniels, who alleges having had a sexual encounter with Trump.
Cohen is asking to delay proceedings in Los Angeles for 90 days, arguing that any statement could affect a criminal investigation into his business dealings in New York.
That investigation saw the FBI raid his offices for information, including on a nondisclosure agreement Daniels signed days before the 2016 presidential election.
Invoking the fifth will allow Cohen to avoid revealing sensitive information in the wider probe into him.
"Based upon the advice of counsel, I assert my 5th amendments rights in connection with all proceedings in this case due to the ongoing criminal investigation by the FBI and US Attorney for the Southern District of New York," Cohen declared in a court document filed by his lawyer.
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is looking to invalidate the 2016 agreement banning her from discussing her encounter with the president 10 years ago.
Cohen has admitted to paying Daniels $130,000 from his own pocket shortly before the 2016 election as part of the agreement to silence her. Trump has denied knowledge of the payment.
"Never before in our nation's history has the attorney for the sitting President invoked the 5th Amend in connection with issues surrounding the President," Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, wrote on Twitter.
Also Watch
Cohen is asking to delay proceedings in Los Angeles for 90 days, arguing that any statement could affect a criminal investigation into his business dealings in New York.
That investigation saw the FBI raid his offices for information, including on a nondisclosure agreement Daniels signed days before the 2016 presidential election.
Invoking the fifth will allow Cohen to avoid revealing sensitive information in the wider probe into him.
"Based upon the advice of counsel, I assert my 5th amendments rights in connection with all proceedings in this case due to the ongoing criminal investigation by the FBI and US Attorney for the Southern District of New York," Cohen declared in a court document filed by his lawyer.
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is looking to invalidate the 2016 agreement banning her from discussing her encounter with the president 10 years ago.
Cohen has admitted to paying Daniels $130,000 from his own pocket shortly before the 2016 election as part of the agreement to silence her. Trump has denied knowledge of the payment.
"Never before in our nation's history has the attorney for the sitting President invoked the 5th Amend in connection with issues surrounding the President," Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, wrote on Twitter.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Watch: First Look of Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera'
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Watch: First Look of Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera'
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
Friday 20 April , 2018 Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Watch | Behind the Scenes With the Superstars of Mumbai Indians
- Talvar 2: Vishal Bhardwaj To Make Film On Ryan International Student's Murder; Parents Unaware
- Lionel Messi Scores in EU Court Battle to Trademark Name
- All-New Ford Freestyle Launched in India for Rs 5.09 Lakh
- Avengers: Infinity War-Think You Are Ready to Join The Marvel Superheroes? Take Our Quiz to Find Out