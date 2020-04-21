WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Resort in Florida Lays Off Workers Amid Covid-19 Lockdown

A file photo of US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club. (Reuters)

A file photo of US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club. (Reuters)

The club's director of human resources, Janine Gill, wrote in a letter to state and local officials that Mar-a-Lago began halting business last month as a result of mandated closures issued in Palm Beach County in response to the virus's spread in South Florida.

Share this:

President Donald Trump's private Mar-a-Lago club in Florida is temporarily laying off 153 workers because of the new coronavirus, according to a notice posted this week to a state website.

The club's director of human resources, Janine Gill, wrote in a letter to state and local officials that Mar-a-Lago began halting business last month as a result of mandated closures issued in Palm Beach County in response to the virus's spread in South Florida.

The furloughs are temporary, but the club doesn't know when it will resume regular operations, Gill said. The furloughed workers include bartenders, cooks, dishwashers, drivers, attendants, housekeepers, servers and valet attendants. The workers are not unionized.

Mar-a-Lago serves as Trump's refuge from Washington, and the president often spends his time there mixing work, business and pleasure in the company of dues-paying members.

The Trump National Doral Miami resort, where President Trump initially wanted to host this year's Group of Seven summit, also has temporarily laid off 560 workers.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,122

    +867*  

  • Total Confirmed

    18,985

    +1,329*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,260

    +418*  

  • Total DEATHS

    603

    +44*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 21 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,669,614

    +52,401*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,501,156

    +85,021*

  • Cured/Discharged

    659,732

    +26,749*  

  • Total DEATHS

    171,810

    +5,871*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres