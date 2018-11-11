English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Donald Trump's Motorcade Interrupted by Topless Female Protester in Paris
The woman appeared to be a member of Femen, a radical feminist activist group that frequently carries out shock protests against sexism, racism, homophobia and other social and political issues.
Police officers detain a protester who tried to jump into the motorcade of Donald Trump on his way to the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day in Paris. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Paris: A topless female protester with "Fake Peacemaker" scrawled across her chest ran at the motorcade carrying U.S. President Donald Trump along the Champs Elysees in Paris ahead of a ceremony on Sunday to mark the end of World War One.
She came within a few metres of Trump's motorcade before she was apprehended by police, in an incident that is likely to raise questions about security at the event attended by some 70 world leaders.
The radical feminist activist group Femen, based in Paris, said it was behind the stunt. Femen frequently carries out shock protests against sexism, racism, homophobia and other social and political issues.
Paris police said they detained two people over the incident.
She came within a few metres of Trump's motorcade before she was apprehended by police, in an incident that is likely to raise questions about security at the event attended by some 70 world leaders.
The radical feminist activist group Femen, based in Paris, said it was behind the stunt. Femen frequently carries out shock protests against sexism, racism, homophobia and other social and political issues.
Paris police said they detained two people over the incident.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Reporters Project: Chhattisgarh Adivasis — Their Concerns, Their Voices
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Reporters Project: Chhattisgarh Adivasis — Their Concerns, Their Voices
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: The Origin of Infinity Stones Revealed by Marvel, Read Here
- Alcacer Fires Dortmund Past Beleaguered Bayern to Maintain Bundesliga Lead
- Henry Nicholls Avoids Serious Injury With Shoaib Malik Involved in Bizarre Dismissal
- Bajrang Punia Becomes World Number 1, Five Indians Among Women's Top 10
- Amazon and Apple Team Up Ahead of Holiday Season. Here's What is in Store for India
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...