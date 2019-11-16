Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » World
2-min read

Donald Trump's Private Golf Resort Not Among Original G-7 Summit Sites, Reveals Email

Trump had claimed in August that his Trump National Doral had emerged as a top contender for the Group of Seven summit after Secret Service and other officials visited various locations.

PTI

Updated:November 16, 2019, 4:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Donald Trump's Private Golf Resort Not Among Original G-7 Summit Sites, Reveals Email
The Trump National Doral golf resort is shown in Doral, Florida, US, March 18, 2019. (Image: Reuters)

Washington: A newly released email shows President Donald Trump's private golf resort near Miami was not among the original sites to be considered to host a major international summit next year.

Trump had claimed in August that his Trump National Doral had emerged as a top contender for the Group of Seven summit after Secret Service and other officials visited various locations.

But an internal Secret Service email obtained and released Friday by the government watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington shows otherwise.

According to the July 12 email, agents were told to add Trump's resort after they had arrived at a list of four finalists.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Secret Service declined comment, citing "operational security reasons."

The email references the "the original 10 site surveys we conducted at the end of May/beginning of June" and said: "Yesterday was the first time we put eyes on this property," meaning Doral.

The author of the email noted that Trump has visited the location in the past and added - without elaboration - that the property presents "some challenges."

In announcing Doral as the site for the June 10-12 summit, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney called it "the best place" to host the annual meeting of the leaders of France, Germany, Canada, Japan, Britain, Italy and the United States.

Trump first floated the idea of Doral as G-7 host in August, and said he wasn't the only one pushing for the south Florida resort as a venue.

He said the Secret Service and the military had been visiting various sites and appeared to have formed a consensus about Doral.

"They went to places all over the country and they came back and they said, 'This is where we'd like to be,'" Trump said in France at the conclusion of this year's G-7 summit.

"It's not about me. It's about getting the right location."

Two days after Mulvaney's October 17 announcement that the summit would be held at Doral, Trump abruptly dropped the plan following accusations that he was using the presidency for personal enrichment by attempting to have one of his businesses host the gathering.

A new site has not been announced.

CREW said it requested records about the prospect of hosting the G-7 at Doral in late August and sued for the records in October after receiving nothing from the State Department or the Secret Service. The Washington Post first reported on the email.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram