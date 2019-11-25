Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Donning Turban, New Jersey Governor Applauds Sikhs for Contributing to Development of US State

Donning a Sikh turban, Murphy started his speech with traditional Sikh greeting 'Waheguru Ji ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji ki Fateh'.

PTI

Updated:November 25, 2019, 9:47 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Donning Turban, New Jersey Governor Applauds Sikhs for Contributing to Development of US State
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy speaks to a colleague. (Image: Reuters)

Washington: New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has applauded the contribution of Sikh-Americans in the development and cultural diversity of his state.

Donning a Sikh turban, Murphy started his speech with traditional Sikh greeting 'Waheguru Ji ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji ki Fateh'.

"New Jersey exhibits a vividly-coloured tapestry with every person and each community contributing their own threads. How boring this tapestry would be without the Sikh community () and how vibrant it is with them, Murphy told hundreds of Sikh-Americans at an event to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

The event was organised by 'Let's Share a Meal' in collaboration with the Sikh Chamber of Commerce Global (SACC), Dhan Guru Nanak Jatha and SAVA at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Saturday.

Gurbir Singh Grewal, the first Sikh-American Attorney General in the US' history and 61st Attorney General of the state of New Jersey, lauded the Sikh community by citing the example of slain Indian-American police officer Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, who was shot dead on duty during a traffic stop in Texas in September.

"Deputy Dhaliwal...protected his community and he sacrificed his life in service of others. In that tragedy, the whole world saw what we as Sikhs know and what Guru Nanak taught us..."

Renowned American comedian and keynote speaker Hasan Minhaj sat down with journalist Shweta Singh and had a detailed discussion on Guru Nanak's teachings and the current state of the world.

"The event was an attempt to provide an opportunity to learn more about Guru Nanak's teachings and Sikhism," said Onkar Singh, founder, Let's Share a Meal.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram