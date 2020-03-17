English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

'Don't Call 911 for Toilet Paper': Oregon Police React to Citizens' Calls Amid Coronavirus Panic

An outside view of the Moda Center where the Portland Trail Blazers and the Memphis Grizzlies game was cancelled due to the COVID-19 virus. (Image: Reuters)

The outbreak has prompted panic buying across much of the US, and overseas, with items including hand sanitiser, mineral water and toilet paper frequently disappearing from supermarket shelves.

  • AFP Los Angeles
  • Last Updated: March 17, 2020, 11:56 PM IST
Police in the northwestern US state of Oregon have urged citizens worried about the coronavirus pandemic not to call 911 if they run out of toilet paper.

The novel coronavirus has prompted panic buying across much of the US, and overseas, with items including hand sanitiser, mineral water and toilet paper frequently disappearing from supermarket shelves.

"It's hard to believe that we even have to post this. Do not call 9-1-1 just because you ran out of toilet paper," wrote the Newport, Oregon police department on Facebook. "You will survive without our assistance."

The light-hearted post did not specify how many calls police had received via the emergency number over toilet paper, but did suggest a number of alternatives -- including using department store catalog pages, sponges and even corn cobs.

"Be resourceful. Be patient. There is a TP shortage. This too shall pass," the post concluded. "Just don't call 9-1-1. We cannot bring you toilet paper."

