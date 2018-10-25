English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Don't Choke on Your Coffee: US Air Force in Hot Water Over $1,220 Mugs
According to Travis Air Force Base in California, which has "poured" over the numbers, the cups have risen in cost from $693 each in 2016 to $1,220 in 2018, due to a lack of replacement plastic handles.
Representative Image. (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)
Washington: The US Air Force has found itself in a brewing scandal after it emerged that the service has been spending more than $1,000 to replace high tech coffee cups with fragile handles.
The mugs in question aren't your usual porcelain caffeine containers, rather a special copper-and-chrome plated beaker that can plug into aircraft electrical systems to keep the cherished contents nice and warm.
