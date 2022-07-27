US president Joe Biden and Chinese president Xi Jinping will meet virtually on Thursday amid tensions over Taiwan, trade ties and the war in Ukraine.

The talks are held at a time when US-China relations have, according to US envoy to China Nicholas Burns, deteriorated to ‘the lowest moment’. The news of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi trip to Taiwan in August has further angered China and will likely feature during the meeting on Thursday.

The Biden administration said that during the call, US president Biden will ensure that communication on all issues that are of concern to both nations are conveyed clearly to avoid unintended conflict.

“Everything from the tensions over Taiwan, to the war in Ukraine, as well as how we better manage competition between our two nations, certainly in the economic sphere (will be discussed),” White House spokesperson John Kirby was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that Beijing will ‘seriously prepare’ itself if Pelosi continues with her planned visit. “All the ensuing consequences shall be borne by the US side,” he warned.

However, Craig Singleton, a senior China fellow at the Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told news agency Reuters that Xi will not singularly focus on Pelosi’s trip and try to portray himself as calm since he is facing a mortgage crisis and economic slowdown back home.

There are chances that US politicians could test Xi’s resolve.

Ahead of Biden’s meeting with Xi, the US president has faced calls from within the Democrats as well as the Republicans to not cave to Beijing.

Senate Foreign Relations Chair Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, who visited Taiwan in April, said if China gets to decide whether Pelosi will travel to Taiwan or not, it is a loss for the US.

“If we can allow the Chinese to dictate who can visit Taiwan and who cannot, then we have already ceded Taiwan to the Chinese,” Menendez was quoted as saying by news agency Bloomberg.

The Republicans on the House Oversight Committee also doubled down on Biden whilst extending support to Pelosi. The committee in a tweet said: “Biden is taking orders from Communist China on where members of Congress can travel.”

Newt Gingrich, the last US House Speaker from the Republican Party, who made a similar visit in 1997 to Taipei backed Pelosi. “We have enormous disagreements on 98 or 99% of the things, but on this one, I think her instinct is right. I hope she sticks to her guns,” Gingrich was quoted as saying by Bloomberg. He accused the Biden administration of being too timid and inviting bullying.

