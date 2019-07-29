Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Don't Put Your Life in Danger': Iran Publishes Purported Exchange with Seized British Oil-Tanker

The video, published by the semi-official Tasnim news agency, contains footage of the capture of the tanker, showing Guards abseiling onto the deck from a helicopter, with the audio recording superimposed.

Reuters

Updated:July 29, 2019, 2:26 PM IST

Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel owned by Stena Bulk, is seen at Bander Abass port, in this undated handout photo. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

Geneva: Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards published footage on Monday purportedly showing the Guards warning off a British warship during their July 19 seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian commandos seized British-flagged tanker Stena Impero in the world's most important waterway for oil shipments, two weeks after British forces captured an Iranian oil tanker near Gibraltar, accused of violating sanctions on Syria.

The video, published by the semi-official Tasnim news agency, contains footage of the capture of the tanker, showing Guards abseiling onto the deck from a helicopter, with the audio recording superimposed.

"You are required not to interfere in these issues," the Guards' navy representative says.

"This is British warship foxtrot two three six. I am in the vicinity of an internationally recognized strait with a merchant vessel in my vicinity conducting transit passage," a voice with a British accent replies.

"Don't put your life in danger," the Guards navy representative says.

The video also contains an exchange between the Guards and the same British warship during a stand-off in mid-July involving the British Heritage oil tanker, according to Tasnim.

Three Iranian vessels attempted to block the passage of a ship, the British Heritage, through the Strait of Hormuz, but withdrew after warnings from a British warship, the British government said on July 11.

Britain last week started sending a warship to accompany all British-flagged vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, a change in policy announced on Thursday after the government previously said it did not have resources to do so.



