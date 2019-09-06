Dorian Weakens to Category 1 Hurricane; Tropical Storm Conditions Spreading, says NHC
Dorian is located about 40 miles (70 km) east-northeast of Wilmington, North Carolina, packing maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour (150 km/h), the NHC said.
Hurricane Dorian is viewed from the International Space Station September 1, 2019 (Reuters)
Hurricane Dorian weakened as it brushed North Carolina, but tropical storm conditions are spreading north along the state's coast, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.
Dorian, now a Category 1 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale, is located about 40 miles (70 km) east-northeast of Wilmington, North Carolina, packing maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour (150 km/h), the NHC said.
The system is presently moving northeast at 15 miles per hour (24 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reliance JioFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber: All Broadband Plans Compared
- Reliance JioFiber Annual Plans Get You Free HD or 4K TV, 4K STB and More
- Kerala’s First Openly Married Gay Couple is Now Fighting for Right to Adopt
- Suhana Khan's Picture as a Fresher at New York University is Breaking the Internet
- This Pakistani Pop Singer is Threatening PM Narendra Modi With Snakes and Alligators