Dorian Weakens to Category 1 Hurricane; Tropical Storm Conditions Spreading, says NHC

Hurricane Dorian weakened as it brushed North Carolina, but tropical storm conditions are spreading north along the state's coast, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

Dorian, now a Category 1 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale, is located about 40 miles (70 km) east-northeast of Wilmington, North Carolina, packing maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour (150 km/h), the NHC said.

The system is presently moving northeast at 15 miles per hour (24 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

