Dosing Error Turns Into Lucky Punch For AstraZeneca And Oxford

FRANKFURT/LONDON: AstraZeneca said that a stroke of good fortune that resulted from a dosing error was behind trial data presented on Monday that will allow it and Oxford University to make their case with regulators for a COVID-19 vaccine with up to 90% efficacy.

AstraZeneca on Monday said the vaccine could be around 90% effective, when administered as a half dose followed by a full dose a month later, citing data from late-stage trials in Britain and Brazil.

  • First Published: November 23, 2020, 22:09 IST
