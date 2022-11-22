“Dosti Se Zyaada Kuch Bhi Nahi”: Russian Envoy Alipov Launches Russian Culture Festival

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov quoted a popular saying in Hindi while inaugurating the Russian Culture Festival in New Delhi. “There is a popular saying in India, “Dosti se zyada kuch bhi nahi hota". A very precise characteristic of the trusted & friendly character of Russia-India strategic partnership,” Alipov said, according to news agency ANI.

The festival also commemorates 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Alipov said he is happy to resume the tradition of reciprocal cultural festivals between the two countries as the pandemic halted the cultural exchanges for two years.

The Russian envoy said it will be the “most colourful manifestation of the 75th anniversary of Russia and India’s diplomatic relationship.” He said the mission of the festival is to increase people-to-people ties.

“Tonight we are resuming the wonderful tradition of reciprocal cultural festivals of Russia and India and India and Russia. This year we have brought to India three very prominent, famous groups and dance and song groups and this particular year’s festival will become a very colourful culmination of the 75th anniversary Russia-India diplomatic relations,” Alipov was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“It would be a very vivid illustration of the rich and diverse cultural bonds between our nations, the historic friendship, mutual interest and understanding and trust,” Alipov further added.

Alipov pointed out that those interested will be able to enjoy a number of brilliant performances which will be showcased across New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

He said these events are a tribute to one of the most ancient civilizations on Earth.

“After Delhi, the festival will move to Kolkata and then to Mumbai and will be back to Delhi on the 29th of this month. I am absolutely sure that the Indian public will be impressed and enjoy the performance, flavour, and culture of Russia in days to come,” Alipov told ANI.

The festival was kicked off in New Delhi with the performance of the Ensemble Lezginka which demonstrated the unique folk art of Russia.

The group from Dagestan has toured 75 countries around the world and has been the winner of 52 world-renowned Festivals of Folklore dancing competitions, news agency ANI said in its report.

