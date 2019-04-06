English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Double Blast Kills 3 people, Injures 20 in East Afghanistan
No group took immediate responsibility. Islamic State emerged in Nangarhar in 2015 on the porous border with Pakistan to become one of Afghanistan's most dangerous militant groups for its bombing and complex attacks.
Jalalabad: Twin explosions on Saturday in the eastern Afghanistan city of Jalalabad killed three people and injured 20 others, local officials said.
One child and two women were killed, said Mohammad Shoieb Sahak, deputy head of Nangarhar Regional Hospital.
"In today's incident, my sister and her daughters have been victims," said Sami Ul Haq, a resident of Nangarhar, visiting his family at the hospital. One of his nieces was killed and the other wounded, along with her mother, in the attack, he said.
"It is such a misery."
It was not clear what caused the explosions.
No group took immediate responsibility. Islamic State emerged in Nangarhar in 2015 on the porous border with Pakistan to become one of Afghanistan's most dangerous militant groups for its bombing and complex attacks.
Fighting between militant groups, and between the Taliban and Afghan forces has intensified in recent weeks amid recurring peace talks.
