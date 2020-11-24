Next Story
Dow Hits 30,000 Points for First Time as US Stocks Boom
The Fearless Girl statue is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Election Day in Manhattan, New York City, New York, US, November 3, 2020. (Image: REUTERS)
The Dow surged past 30,000 points for the first time Tuesday as receding US political uncertainty and hopes for coronavirus vaccines offset worries over spiking Covid-19 cases.
Near 1630 GMT, the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.4 percent to 30,000.08.
The broad-based S&P 500 also gained 1.4 percent to 3,625.75, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.9 percent to 11,989.98.