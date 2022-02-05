Downing Street Resignations Threatens To Put UK PM Johnson In Further Disarray

The United Kingdom prime minister Boris Johnson on Friday insisted ‘change is good’ after several close aides tendered their resignations. Johnson quoted the famous Lion King in a bid to rally his remaining staff while his spokesman insisted that Johnson was still in control of Downing Street.

Chief policy advisor Munira Mirza, Elena Narozanski were among the Boris loyalists to quit from their posts. The chief of staff Dan Rosenfield also is set to leave, people familiar with the developments told news agency AFP. Johnson’s director of communications Jack Doyle was another departure and Martin Reynolds, the head of Johnson’s private office, was among those who quit their posts.

The secretary of state for levelling up, housing and communities Michael Gove extended his support to an embattled Boris Johnson saying that it was the right thing for the UK to retain him as the prime minister. “The PM wanted change and he said there would be change, and we’re seeing that change now. It is the best thing for the country to keep Mr Johnson in post,” Gove was quoted as saying by news agency BBC.

Meanwhile, according to a report by AFP, the opposition Labour Party built a double-digit lead over the Conservatives aided by the partygate scandal and economic problems caused due to rising inflation. The report also claimed that Johnson’s ‘incendiary’ remarks levelled at Labour leader Keir Starmer led to Mirza’s resignation.

Johnson earlier this week said that Starmer did not do enough to charge late TV host Jimmy Savile over hundreds of child sex offences when he was serving as the chief prosecutor for England and Wales. Health Secretary Sajid Javid joined finance minister Rishi Sunak to distance himself from Johnson’s comments with the former praising Starmer for doing a ‘good job’ and praising his commitment. “I wouldn’t have said it and I’m glad the prime minister clarified what he meant,” Sunak added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.