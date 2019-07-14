Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Dozens Clash with Police at Gas Price Protest in Bangladesh Capital

Last month, the state-run Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission announced it would raise natural gas prices by 32.8% on average for all users from July 1, the first day of the country's fiscal year.

Reuters

Updated:July 14, 2019, 7:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Dozens Clash with Police at Gas Price Protest in Bangladesh Capital
People clash with police near the Ministry of Power Energy and Mineral Resources as they protest against the increase in natural gas price in Dhaka on Sunday. (Reuters)
Loading...

Dhaka: Dozens of people protesting against the Bangladeshi government's sudden decision to hike gas prices by a third clashed on Sunday with police outside the energy ministry in Dhaka, protest leaders and police said.

Last month, the state-run Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission announced it would raise natural gas prices by 32.8% on average for all users from July 1, the first day of the country's fiscal year. Sunday's protest was organised by the Left Democratic Alliance (LDA), which said at least 15 of its members were injured during the confrontation with police.

"We tried to go to the office of the energy ministry to raise our concern over the gas price rise but police prevented and scuffled with us," said Ruhin Hossain, secretary of Bangladesh Communist Party which belongs to the LDA.

Police said officers tried to prevent protesters from breaking through a barricade and that it was unaware of anyone being injured. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said last week the price increases were necessary to sustain economic growth.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram