1-MIN READ

At Least 60 Hurt in Israeli Bleacher Collapse in West Bank Synagogue Outside Jerusalem

Representative image

At least 60 worshippers were injured, some of them critically, on Sunday when a grandstand seating area collapsed in a crowded synagogue in a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, Israel’s Magen David Adom ambulance service said.

The incident occurred in the settlement of Givat Zeev, north of Jerusalem. A spokesman for the ambulance service said about 10 people sustained serious injuries.

A police spokesman said 650 worshippers were in the synagogue at the time, for the start of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot.

Security footage on Channel 12 showed a crowded grandstand collapsing and people falling on top of each other.

Forty-five Jewish pilgrims were crushed to death on Israel’s Mount Meron on May 1 in a stampede in a narrow passageway during annual celebrations at the burial site of a Jewish sage.

first published:May 16, 2021, 22:23 IST