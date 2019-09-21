Take the pledge to vote

Dozens of Dead Cats Found in New York Home after Eviction, Police Suspects Cruelty

The cat remains were discovered when a work crew arrived to clear out the house. Animal Control Officer Anne Ilkiw says about eight cats survived.

Associated Press

Updated:September 21, 2019, 8:44 PM IST
Dozens of Dead Cats Found in New York Home after Eviction, Police Suspects Cruelty
Image for Representation. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Montgomery: Authorities are investigating the deaths of dozens of cats found at an upstate New York home after the former owner was evicted.

The Times Herald-Record reports that the remains of 89 cats had been removed from the house in Montgomery as of midday Friday.

Montgomery town Police Chief Arnold "Butch" Amthor says conditions in the house were "horrific."

Boxes containing more dead cats were found in an open grave behind the house.

A label on one box read, "RIP Zippy you were a good little girl."

The cat remains were discovered when a work crew arrived to clear out the house. Animal Control Officer Anne Ilkiw says about eight cats survived.

Authorities say animal cruelty charges may be filed by the Orange County district attorney's office.

