WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Dozens of Rohingya from Stranded Boat Land in Southern Bangladesh, Official Says

File photo of Rohingya refugees getting off a boat after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border. (Photo: REUTERS)

File photo of Rohingya refugees getting off a boat after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border. (Photo: REUTERS)

Another boat, carrying hundreds of Rohingya who were starving and emaciated after weeks at sea, landed in Bangladesh in mid-April.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: May 3, 2020, 9:27 AM IST
Share this:

Dhaka: Dozens of Rohingya believed to be from one of several boats stuck at sea landed on the coast of southern Bangladesh on Saturday, an official said, as concerns grew over hundreds stranded for weeks on trawlers because of coronavirus restrictions.

“A small boat carrying 43 people came to shore today,” the government official said, declining to be named because they were not authorised to speak to media.

Some of the arrivals were sent to Bhasan Char, a remote island off the coast where authorities previously planned to house Rohingya, the official said.

Chris Lewa, director of the Arakan Project monitoring group, said the group that landed on Saturday had likely come on a small boat from one the larger vessels still at sea, believed to be carrying hundreds of people.

Hundreds of Rohingya, members of a Muslim minority from Myanmar, are stranded on at least two trawlers between Bangladesh and Malaysia, rights groups say, as Southeast Asian governments tighten borders to keep out the new coronavirus.

Another boat, carrying hundreds of Rohingya who were starving and emaciated after weeks at sea, landed in Bangladesh in mid-April. Survivors said several dozen died on board.

The United Nations has urged authorities to let the boats land, but anti-refugee sentiment is surging in Malaysia and governments say borders are sealed to keep out the coronavirus.

For years, Rohingya from Myanmar and Bangladesh have fled by boat for Thailand and Malaysia when the seas are calm between October and April. Hundreds died in 2015 after a crackdown in Thailand led smugglers to abandon their human cargo at sea.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    28,046

    +1,511*  

  • Total Confirmed

    39,980

    +2,204*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    10,633

    +615*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,301

    +78*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 03 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,091,402

    +7,852*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,428,422

    +41,903*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,093,189

    +29,668*  

  • Total DEATHS

    243,831

    +4,383*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres