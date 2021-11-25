CHANGE LANGUAGE
Dozens Remain Trapped in Russian Mine After Fire
Dozens Remain Trapped in Russian Mine After Fire

Interfax news agency, citing a mine official, reported that the whereabouts of 75 miners were unknown. (Representational image: Reuters)

An evacuation operation was underway at the Listvyazhnaya mine and 70 miners had been brought to the surface, the Investigative Committee said.

Forty-five miners were trapped in a coal mine after a fire in the Kemerovo region of Russia’s Siberia, the regional Investigative Committee said on Thursday.

“According to preliminary data, a number of workers suffered from smoke poisoning. The number of victims is being specified," the committee said in a statement.

Interfax news agency, citing a mine official, reported that the whereabouts of 75 miners were unknown.

November 25, 2021