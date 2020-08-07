Dr Fauci Say Public Health Safeguards & Eventual Vaccine Will Help World Adapt Around Covid-19
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, adjusts his face mask during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on efforts to get back to work and school during the Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo: Reuters)
The government's leading infectious disease expert was asked about whether the coronavirus could become a fact of life for generations.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says even if the coronavirus is around for decades, public health safeguards and an eventual vaccine will allow the world to successfully adapt.
Fauci says the combination of public health measures "masks, hand washing, social distancing" and vaccines should mean that "you can very well control and essentially eliminate (the coronavirus) from any given country."
He added: "Remember, there's only been one virus in the history of the planet that's been eradicated and that's smallpox."
Vaccines are under development and it's unknown how effective they will be. But Fauci says he hopes it will be in the range of 70% to 80% effectiveness. A vaccine should be available in 2021, he says.