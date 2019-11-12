Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
2-min read

Donning Pilot's Cap, World's 1st Airport Therapy Pig Hogs Limelight at San Francisco Airport

The five-year-old Juliana pig raises a hoof in greeting, poses for selfies and entertains departing passengers with a tune on her toy piano.

Reuters

Updated:November 12, 2019, 8:26 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Donning Pilot's Cap, World's 1st Airport Therapy Pig Hogs Limelight at San Francisco Airport
LiLou the therapy pig and her owner Tatyana Danilova pose for a photograph at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California, US. (Image: Reuters)

San Francisco: Pigs might not fly, but LiLou the therapy pig wants to make air travel less stressful.

The five-year-old Juliana pig and her owner, Tatyana Danilova, are part of San Francisco International Airport’s "Wag Brigade" - a program that brings therapy animals to the airport to cheer passengers up and help ease travel anxieties.

Dressed in a pilot’s cap and with toenails painted bright red, LiLou breezes through the metal detector at airport security and trots to the departure gates. She raises a hoof in greeting, poses for selfies and entertains departing passengers with a tune on her toy piano.

LiLou the therapy pig stands in front of a departures board at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California

LiLou the therapy pig stands in front of a departures board at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco. (Reuters)

"People are very happy to get distracted from the travel, from their routines, whether they're flying on their journey for vacation or work," said Danilova. "Everybody is usually very happy and it makes them pause for a second and smile and be like, 'oh, it's great.'”

When she’s not delighting passengers at the airport, LiLou lives with Danilova in her downtown San Francisco apartment, where she enjoys a diet of organic vegetables and protein pellets, sleeps in her own bed and goes for daily walks around the neighborhood.

LiLou the therapy pig stands in front of a departures board at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California

Danilova says LiLou loves interacting with people, but, as a prey animal, doesn’t like having anyone approach her from behind.

At the airport, eight-year-old Katie Schroeder, from San Ramon, California, squealed in delight as LiLou bashed out a tune on her piano, using her hooves and snout.

LiLou the therapy pig and her owner Tatyana Danilova pose for a photograph at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California

“I’ve never seen a pig in the airport. She can do tricks like a dog,” she said.

Guest services manager Jennifer Kazarian says LiLou is the world's first airport therapy pig in a "Wag Brigade" program, which includes dogs of all breeds and sizes, that she has built a sense of community in the airport.

“When we first launched the program, our main goal was to relieve stress for our passengers. However, what we have found is we have formed a connection with our passengers and it's been totally amazing,” Kazarian said.

All the therapy animals take part in a training program with the San Francisco SPCA and must have a stable temperament, good manners and a friendly personality, she said.

As for little "accidents," Kazarian said there have not been any issues. All the animals, including LiLou, are house-trained.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram