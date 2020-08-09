WORLD

1-MIN READ

Driver plows car through Montreal pedestrian zone, injures 2

MONTREAL A rogue driver careened a car through a pedestrian-only zone in downtown Montreal and injured two people before driving away Saturday, police said.

Constable Raphael Bergeron said the incident occurred just before 3 p.m. when the car smashed through a terrace at the corner of Crescent and Ste-Catherine streets. He said two women were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police said they were studying surveillance video and speaking to witnesses to get a better description of the vehicle.

