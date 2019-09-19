Take the pledge to vote

Drone Strike Kills Nine, Injures Six in East Afghanistan, Say Officials

Nine civilians killed and six more were wounded by mistake in a drone strike overnight which was upposed to target Daesh (Islamic State) fighters, in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar.

AFP

Updated:September 19, 2019, 4:19 PM IST
Drone Strike Kills Nine, Injures Six in East Afghanistan, Say Officials
Image for representation. (image : Reuters)
Jalalabad: At least nine civilians have been killed in a drone strike overnight in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, local officials said on Thursday.

District governor Shamsul Haq told AFP that six more people were wounded, also all civilians.

"The strike was supposed to target Daesh (Islamic State) fighters, but it mistakenly hit the civilians," said Nangarhar police spokesman Mubariz Attal.

