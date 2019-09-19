Drone Strike Kills Nine, Injures Six in East Afghanistan, Say Officials

Jalalabad: At least nine civilians have been killed in a drone strike overnight in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, local officials said on Thursday.

District governor Shamsul Haq told AFP that six more people were wounded, also all civilians.

"The strike was supposed to target Daesh (Islamic State) fighters, but it mistakenly hit the civilians," said Nangarhar police spokesman Mubariz Attal.

