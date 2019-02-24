English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Drug Dealer Tricks Woman With Sugar Instead of Cocaine. Guess Who She Sought Help From
The would-be drug user left the police startled when she reported that her £200 purchase was a scam.
Image for representation
Loading...
Craigavon: In a never-heard-before episode, a disgruntled drug user in Craigavon, Northern Ireland called the police to complain when she was sold ‘brown sugar’ instead of cocaine.
The would-be drug user left the police startled when she reported that her £200 purchase was a scam, the Daily Mail said.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland, Craigavon later posted the exchange on their Facebook page, warning others about the strange transaction.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland in Craigavon on their Facebook page described the exchange between the officials and the complainant.
“We've said it before and we'll say it again- drug dealers care about NOTHING other than lining their own pockets. Granted, it's not exactly the sort of slick wheeling and dealing business savvy that would see you go the distance on The Apprentice, but it shouldn't surprise anyone that drug dealers are scammers!”, the post read.
The Daily Mail reports that the post has since gathered more than 1,000 views on Facebook and more than 200 comments.
In public interest, the police officials also issued a warning, saying “If you've been scammed by your dealer and would like pay back, call 101, PM us, or phone Crimestoppers on 0800555111.”
The would-be drug user left the police startled when she reported that her £200 purchase was a scam, the Daily Mail said.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland, Craigavon later posted the exchange on their Facebook page, warning others about the strange transaction.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland in Craigavon on their Facebook page described the exchange between the officials and the complainant.
“We've said it before and we'll say it again- drug dealers care about NOTHING other than lining their own pockets. Granted, it's not exactly the sort of slick wheeling and dealing business savvy that would see you go the distance on The Apprentice, but it shouldn't surprise anyone that drug dealers are scammers!”, the post read.
The Daily Mail reports that the post has since gathered more than 1,000 views on Facebook and more than 200 comments.
In public interest, the police officials also issued a warning, saying “If you've been scammed by your dealer and would like pay back, call 101, PM us, or phone Crimestoppers on 0800555111.”
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Oscars 2019: Nominee 'Gift Bag' Includes Greek Beachfront Escape, Dinner in Mexico, Poop Emoji Plunger
- Facebook Does Not Mind Accepting User Health Data From Other Apps, Because well, Isn't Collecting All Data Good?
- Sridevi, the Legendary Fashion Icon Who Graced Everything From Sarees to Designer Gowns
- Harmanpreet Singh, Lalremsiami Bag Asian Hockey Awards
- Hanoi Readies To Host Trump-Kim Summit
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results