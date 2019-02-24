Drug Dealer Tricks Woman With Sugar Instead of Cocaine. Guess Who She Sought Help From

In a never-heard-before episode, a disgruntled drug user in Craigavon, Northern Ireland called the police to complain when she was sold ‘brown sugar’ instead of cocaine.The would-be drug user left the police startled when she reported that her £200 purchase was a scam, the Daily Mail said.The Police Service of Northern Ireland, Craigavon later posted the exchange on their Facebook page, warning others about the strange transaction.The Police Service of Northern Ireland in Craigavon on their Facebook page described the exchange between the officials and the complainant.“We've said it before and we'll say it again- drug dealers care about NOTHING other than lining their own pockets. Granted, it's not exactly the sort of slick wheeling and dealing business savvy that would see you go the distance on The Apprentice, but it shouldn't surprise anyone that drug dealers are scammers!”, the post read.The Daily Mail reports that the post has since gathered more than 1,000 views on Facebook and more than 200 comments.In public interest, the police officials also issued a warning, saying “If you've been scammed by your dealer and would like pay back, call 101, PM us, or phone Crimestoppers on 0800555111.”​