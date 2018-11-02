English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Drunk Airlines Worker Falls Asleep in Cargo Bay, Wakes up in Chicago
The employee was working on the ramp on Saturday and decided to take a nap inside the plane in Kansas.
Image for representation only. (Photo courtesy: AFP)
Chicago: High on alcohol, an American Airlines baggage handler fell asleep in the cargo hold of a plane and ended up flying from Kansas City to Chicago.
The employee was working on the ramp on Saturday and decided to take a nap inside the plane in Kansas, USA Today reported. The plane then took off towards Chicago, while he was inside the cargo hold of the plane.
It was two hours later when the plane landed at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, that the 23-year-old employee was found. He was questioned by the Chicago Police Department, FBI and US Attorney's Office.
He told officers that he was under the influence of alcohol and fell asleep, according to Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielm. The employee has not been charged with any crime, but has been suspended from the job.
American spokesman Ross Feinstein said the staff member was unharmed and did not request any medical attention when the flight landed in Chicago. The cargo hold is pressurised and heated, he said. "We are grateful that he did not sustain any injuries,'' Feinstein said.
