Drunk Irish Lawyer Held for Racist Tirade Against Air India Crew Found Dead Days After Leaving Prison

An Irish international human rights lawyer who was arrested for making abusive rants at Air India crew after she was refused alcohol on a flight from Mumbai to London was found dead after apparently taking her own life, days after she left prison.

Simone Burns, who was described as "drunk and obnoxious" during her hearing, was sentenced to six months in April and was found dead at the foot of Beachy Head in East Sussex on June 1, less than two weeks after being released from Bronzefield women's prison, the Daily Mail reported. Police have ruled out foul play in the death.

The video of the incident that went viral showed how the lawyer drank three bottles of wine on the long-haul flight before calling the cabin crew "Indian money-grabbing c***s" as she was denied a fourth bottle of red wine for being too drunk.

"I'm a f*****g international lawyer," she told attendants during her tirade before retreating to the toilets to try and smoke. She also spat at a crew member before being given a series of warnings. She was later arrested on landing in London.

A member of the Air India cabin crew described her conduct as unlike anything he had seen during his 34-year aviation career.

The court, while hearing her appeal, had said: “The experience of a drunk and irrational person in the confines of an aircraft is frightening, not least on a long-haul flight, and poses a potential risk to safety.”

A friend of Burns said her world fell apart after the conviction, which made her fodder for trolls on social media.