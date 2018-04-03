English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dubai Police Chief Compares 'Disciplined' Indians to 'Criminal' Pakistanis
Head of General Security for Dubai, Dhahi Khalfan said Pakistanis pose a serious threat to the Gulf communities because they bring drugs to their countries.
File photo of Dhahi Khalfan. (Photo: Twitter)
A senior Dubai police official cited the exemplary discipline shown by Indians to slam Pakistani authorities for their failure to curb drug smuggling to Gulf nations.
Head of General Security for Dubai, Dhahi Khalfan, tweeted, “Why Indians are disciplined? While sedition, criminality and smuggling in the Pakistani community are rampant.”
He also wrote that the Pakistanis pose a serious threat to the Gulf communities because they bring drugs to their countries. His comments came after Dubai authorities arrested a gang of Pakistanis involved in smuggling drugs.
Khalfan, who is known for his controversial remarks, also advised companies based in UAE to not employ Pakistani nationals despite their deep historic relations with the region. The senior Dubai police official has over 2.66 million followers on his verified Twitter account.
