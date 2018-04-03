Dubai Police Chief Compares 'Disciplined' Indians to 'Criminal' Pakistanis

A senior Dubai police official cited the exemplary discipline shown by Indians to slam Pakistani authorities for their failure to curb drug smuggling to Gulf nations.Head of General Security for Dubai, Dhahi Khalfan, tweeted, “Why Indians are disciplined? While sedition, criminality and smuggling in the Pakistani community are rampant.”He also wrote that the Pakistanis pose a serious threat to the Gulf communities because they bring drugs to their countries. His comments came after Dubai authorities arrested a gang of Pakistanis involved in smuggling drugs.Khalfan, who is known for his controversial remarks, also advised companies based in UAE to not employ Pakistani nationals despite their deep historic relations with the region. The senior Dubai police official has over 2.66 million followers on his verified Twitter account.