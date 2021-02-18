Dubai’s Princess Latifa Describes Being Captured by Indian Commandos in Latest Video

Princess Latifa from Dubai, who fled her home in 2018 but was sent back, has now opened up about her capture in India. In the video recently released by her, the Princess has described that around 12-15 commandos from India came on her yacht along with two officers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on March 4, 2018. Sheikha Latifa says that she was tranquilized and sent back on a private jet. She had said that she was caught despite showing resistance as she kicked and screamed.

As reported by The Times of India, the Princess said that back then when she was captured, she insisted that she was seeking political asylum and did not want to go to Dubai, however, her plea was not noticed and she was sent back to Dubai on a private jet.

The report also mentions that Latifa’s friend Tina Jauhiainen claims that she was present at the yacht when the commandos arrived. She said that Latifa’s hands were tied behind her back and she was lying on the floor while the Princess kept pleading. Tina said this on the show The Missing Princess of BBC Panorama. Princess Latifa is the daughter of UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

In the latest video, Princess Latifa calls herself a hostage. She said that she has been in solitary confinement since her capture in 2018. The videos have been recorded by her in the bathroom of a villa in Dubai, where she claims to be in captivity.

In another video, Latifa has also alleged that when she met the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Mary Robinson, the Princess was unaware of her identity. She insists that if she had known that Mary was from the UN, she would have explained her situation to the official.

Latifa claims that her stepmother Princess Haya tricked her into believing that if she behaves nicely in front of Mary, then they would release her.