GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Dunkin' Donuts US Outlet Offers Free Coffee for Reporting Staff 'Shouting in Foreign Languages'

The Baltimore Sun reports the sign in the store on West 41st Street was removed after it created a stir on social media.

Associated Press

Updated:June 20, 2018, 12:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Dunkin' Donuts US Outlet Offers Free Coffee for Reporting Staff 'Shouting in Foreign Languages'
File photo shows a Dunkin' Donuts logo on a shop. (AP)
Baltimore: A Dunkin' Donuts shop in Baltimore is no longer offering customers coupons if they report workers shouting in foreign languages to management.

The Baltimore Sun reports the sign in the store on West 41st Street was removed after it created a stir on social media.

A photo of the sign was posted Monday on Twitter by a displeased customer. It read: "If you hear any of our staff SHOUTING in a language other than ENGLISH Please call ... immediately with the name of the employee to receive a coupon for FREE Coffee and a pastry."

In a statement, Dunkin' Donuts said a general manager of the shop posted the sign "based on her personal judgment." The franchise owner thought the sign was inappropriate and had it removed.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?

Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?

Recommended For You