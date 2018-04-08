English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Duo Chop Off Sister's Legs Over Property Dispute in Pakistan's Punjab
The woman, a local farm worker, had asked her brothers to give her share in an inherited property. When rejected, she had threatened to move the court.
Lahore: A woman's legs were brutally chopped off by her brothers over a property dispute in Khanewal city in Pakistan's Punjab province, a media report said on Sunday.
The woman, a local farm worker, had asked her brothers to give her share in an inherited property. When rejected, she had threatened to move the court, The News reported.
But before she could move the court, her brothers attacked her with axes and chopped off her legs, the paper said.
The woman was shifted to the district hospital Khanewal but later transferred to Multan's Nishtar Hospital, where she is stated to be in a critical condition.
Police have started an investigation and are conducting raids to arrest the accused.
