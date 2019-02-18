English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
During Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Hearing, Pakistan Ad Hoc Judge Suffers Cardiac Arrest at ICJ: Report
Tassaduq Hussain Gillani, 69, suddenly suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the hospital, however, his health was said to be stable.
Judges are seen at the International Court of Justice during the final hearing in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case in The Hague, the Netherlands. (Image: Reuters)
Islamabad: The ad hoc judge for Pakistan in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) suffered a cardiac attack during the hearing of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav's case on Monday, according to a Pakistani media report.
Tassaduq Hussain Gillani, 69, suddenly suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the hospital, however, his health was said to be stable, Abb Takk news reported.
Sources said that he is being given treatment in hospital.
The ICJ began a four-day public hearing in Jadhav's case on Monday.
Under Article 31 of the Statute of the Court, a State party to a case before the International Court of Justice which does not have a judge of its nationality on the Bench may choose a person to sit as judge ad hoc in that specific case.
It follows that the composition of the International Court of Justice will vary from one case to another, and that the number of judges sitting in a given case will not necessarily be 15.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
