Dutch Anti-Islam Lawmaker Revives Plan for Controversial 'Prophet Mohammad Cartoon Contest'
The lawmaker had cancelled a similar contest in August last year after police arrested a man who had threatened to kill him over his plan.
FILE PHOTO: Dutch anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders appears in court, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, June 25, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Amsterdam: Dutch anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders on Saturday said he had revived his plan to hold a contest for cartoons caricaturing the Prophet Mohammad, more than a year after cancelling such an event out of fear for attacks in the Netherlands.
In a post on Twitter late on Saturday, Wilders called on people to send in their Mohammad cartoons.
"Freedom of speech must prevail over violence and Islamic fatwa's", the leader of the largest opposition party in the Dutch parliament wrote.
Wilders cancelled a similar contest in August last year after police arrested a man who had threatened to kill him over his plan.
At the time, plans to hold the contest also prompted large demonstrations in Pakistan, organised by Islamist party Tehreek-e-Labbaik, which called on Islamist countries to sever all ties with the Netherlands.
Images of the Prophet Mohammad are traditionally forbidden in Islam as idolatrous. Caricatures are regarded by most Muslims as highly offensive.
In 2005, Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten published cartoons of Mohammad that sparked demonstrations across the Muslim world as well as several attempts to kill either its editor or cartoonist Kurt Westergaard.
Ten years later, a pair of Islamist gunmen killed 12 people at the offices of magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, also known for publishing satirical cartoons of the Prophet.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Army Develops System to Check Drunk Driving, Not Wearing Seatbelt in Military Vehicles
- Tried CPR, But was Too Late, Says Kushal Punjabi's Friend Chetan Hansraj
- Good Newwz Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Film is a Bumpy Ride But There's Lot to Laugh About
- Airtel Rs 558 Prepaid Recharge Validity Reduced to 56 Days: Here Are All The Details
- BSNL Rs 1,999 Prepaid Plan Gets Additional 60 Days Validity This Christmas and New Years